The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Position Decreased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,416,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 59,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.12% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $39,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAKE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.65.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.