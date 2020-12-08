State Street Corp Sells 52,294 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,126,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.17% of NIC worth $41,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGOV. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 4.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 114,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 134.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,681 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NIC by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in NIC by 8.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. NIC Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.24.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $134.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.81 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, October 5th. DA Davidson upgraded NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on NIC in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

NIC Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

