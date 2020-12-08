SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 106,135 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,135 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 63.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 189,587 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 27.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 132.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at about $705,000.

NASDAQ:SITC opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.55. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,492,307.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,474,242 shares in the company, valued at $334,159,950.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

