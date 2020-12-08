American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,068,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,660 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.28% of American Finance Trust worth $63,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFIN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Finance Trust by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Finance Trust by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 578,189 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in American Finance Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in American Finance Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised American Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $839.13 million, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $14.77.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

