The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases New Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Onto Innovation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $217,087,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $40,401,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $11,404,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $10,416,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $10,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $3,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 501,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,617,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 482,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,696,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,134 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

