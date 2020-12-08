Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $74,000 in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,228,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,077,000 after buying an additional 284,609 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 48,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 428.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 357,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 363,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ari B. Levy purchased 15,000 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 444,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,735.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ari B. Levy purchased 9,200 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 383,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,922.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 75,500 shares of company stock worth $566,720. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TACO shares. CL King boosted their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $350.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.36 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

