Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Timothy G. Oneill Sells 2,000 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $115,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CCOI opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 133.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.09.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 384.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCOI. Citigroup cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

