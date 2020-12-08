Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 33,000 Shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 17.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 59,086 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 428,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 178,866 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,755.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,903 shares of company stock valued at $847,029 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FHN stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon National Co. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

FHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

