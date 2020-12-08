Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick Sells 44,648 Shares of Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 44,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,518,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,921,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Fitzpatrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 19,694 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $590,820.00.

IRDM stock opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BWS Financial raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

