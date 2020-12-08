US Bancorp DE Has $270,000 Stock Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 91.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in eHealth were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in eHealth by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in eHealth by 897.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000.

eHealth stock opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.18. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of -0.32.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.93 million. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In other eHealth news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $303,369.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

