US Bancorp DE Purchases 535 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,014,000 after purchasing an additional 915,603 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,302,000 after purchasing an additional 376,094 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,594,000 after purchasing an additional 197,375 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,036,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 948,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.25.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

