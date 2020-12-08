Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) COO Sells $187,800.00 in Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) COO Randy L. Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:EVRI opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $14.88.
Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVRI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.
About Everi
Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.
