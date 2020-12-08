Insider Buying: ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Director Purchases 2,600 Shares of Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,780.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $39.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28 and a beta of 1.25.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACIW shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth $805,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 25.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 23,585 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

