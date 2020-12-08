United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) COO Michael T. Wilkins Sells 2,938 Shares of Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $66,957.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $593.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $47.52.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $282.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. Equities analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the third quarter worth about $2,227,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the third quarter worth about $2,218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in United Fire Group by 31.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 47,306 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 526.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 40,239 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UFCS. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.