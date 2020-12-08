Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Michael W. Duffy Sells 4,210 Shares of Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE HLT opened at $109.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.68, a PEG ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,162,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,460 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,128 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

