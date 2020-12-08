Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Andrew Turitz Sells 1,389 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Turitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

On Monday, October 5th, Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $308,996.94.

On Friday, October 2nd, Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $161,325.00.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $197.30 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.54 and a 1 year high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.59.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.