US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,113 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pearson were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Pearson by 17.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 579,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 87,896 shares in the last quarter. 13D Management LLC purchased a new position in Pearson during the second quarter worth about $2,664,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pearson by 12.1% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 62.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSO shares. Barclays cut Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. Pearson plc has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

