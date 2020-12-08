US Bancorp DE Has $264,000 Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,023 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 105.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 33,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 51,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 54,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LYG opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

