Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Outfront Media by 21.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 63,232 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Outfront Media by 73.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Outfront Media by 27.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Outfront Media by 63.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 137,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.22). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.