US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 349.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 57.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,241.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRET opened at $71.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $931.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $85.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on IRET shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James cut Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.