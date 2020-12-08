State Street Corp Has $37.73 Million Stock Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,005 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $37,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RETA. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $43,543,000. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 152,500 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 355,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,528,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 866,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,246,000 after acquiring an additional 140,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $11,462,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $133.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.64. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.17 and a 12-month high of $257.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.76 and its 200 day moving average is $134.38.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $14,290,791.57. Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $9,224,819.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,224,819.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

