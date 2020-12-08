State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,328,433 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.11% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $38,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $439.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.15. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

