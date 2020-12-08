LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 285.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

KW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

KW stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

