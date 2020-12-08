LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) by 50.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,282 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EDOW opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $27.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43.

