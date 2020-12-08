Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 294.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,775,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,253,467 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Apple worth $2,521,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 296.6% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 272.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 282.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,044,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $121,017,000 after acquiring an additional 772,070 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 745.1% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 170,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 150,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 319.0% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 336,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,960,000 after acquiring an additional 256,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Cowen decreased their target price on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

