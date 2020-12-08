Sei Investments Co. Buys 8,000 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 73.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.83. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $13.12.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrafTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $992,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $59,359,555.14. Insiders sold a total of 11,226,194 shares of company stock valued at $81,077,797 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

