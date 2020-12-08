Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $40.27 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 260,849 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.7% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

