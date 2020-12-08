Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 296.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,502,937,000 after buying an additional 48,834,074 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Apple by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,289,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27,863,617 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Apple by 273.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,013,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,170,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,361,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,280,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,043,530,000 after buying an additional 19,044,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.94 and its 200 day moving average is $106.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

