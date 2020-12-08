Truepoint Inc. Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,687 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.5% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 128,086 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 95,416 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 274.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 30,933 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 39,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 38,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.