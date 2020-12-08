Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 270.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 334,099 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.1% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

