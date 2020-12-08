Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1,096.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $847,720 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

NYSE:TSE opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $752.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

