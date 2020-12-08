State Street Corp Sells 15,181 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 515,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.77% of 51job worth $40,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in 51job by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in 51job by 0.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in 51job by 6.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in 51job by 6.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in 51job by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average is $69.99. 51job, Inc. has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $92.61.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $133.46 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that 51job, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

