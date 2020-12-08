State Street Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,496 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $42,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 224.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 25.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 120.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $91.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $102.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.56. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.62 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $151,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $96,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,252. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

