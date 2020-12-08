State Street Corp Sells 6,693 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.97% of Graham worth $40,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Graham by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Graham by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,837,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth $12,918,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $458.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $267.89 and a 12 month high of $655.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.38.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $3.72. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.10, for a total value of $1,616,660.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,366,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,126 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

