State Street Corp Reduces Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.92% of Sleep Number worth $39,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sleep Number by 28.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Sleep Number by 6.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $75.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average of $50.88.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,797,172.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 42,534 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $2,836,592.46. Insiders sold 98,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,876 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

