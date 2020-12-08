State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

State Street Corp increased its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Park National were worth $40,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Park National by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Park National by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Park National by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Park National during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park National during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $103.37 on Tuesday. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $109.78.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

