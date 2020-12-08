Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,357,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.33% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $41,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWM. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

