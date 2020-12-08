State Street Corp Sells 34,818 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,231,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,818 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.35% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $41,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,463,000 after purchasing an additional 529,482 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 96,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

In related news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $138,675.00. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ATRA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of ATRA opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.78.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.