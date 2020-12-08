Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,650,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Livent were worth $41,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Livent by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Livent by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTHM opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -174.78 and a beta of 1.97. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Livent’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

