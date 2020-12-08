MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,614 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 42,911 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,237,000 after buying an additional 300,872 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 130,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 261.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 25,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 18,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $140,304.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,655.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 5,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $213,843.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,959.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,637 shares of company stock worth $9,277,779. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.25.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $147.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

