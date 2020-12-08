The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,270 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NIC were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in NIC during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NIC during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIC during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in NIC by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. NIC Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.24.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $134.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.81 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Equities analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

EGOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of NIC in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.