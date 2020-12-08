Sei Investments Co. Acquires 7,800 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AAR were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AAR by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in AAR by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AAR by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in AAR by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AAR by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. Truist raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.12 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. AAR’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

