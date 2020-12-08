SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,626 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

OPI stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.27 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

OPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

