The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $780,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,898 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

CPK stock opened at $103.17 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day moving average of $88.60.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $101.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

