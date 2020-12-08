The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $827,000 Stock Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Meritor worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Meritor by 117.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Meritor by 209.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Meritor by 124.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Meritor in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Meritor by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MTOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of MTOR opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.40. Meritor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $51,126.39. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $186,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,169.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,065 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

