SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 282.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $49,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 56.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 64.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTH stock opened at $91.08 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.84.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,058. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $696,610. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

