The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,642 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Perficient worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,551 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 37.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,666 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.

PRFT stock opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRFT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $289,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,853.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff bought 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.84 per share, for a total transaction of $40,186.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,952 shares in the company, valued at $202,239.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

