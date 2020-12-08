Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Stock Holdings Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,520 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WYND. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,834,312.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $96,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

WYND stock opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.89 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.76.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

