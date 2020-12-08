The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 5.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the third quarter worth about $847,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

PJT Partners stock opened at $74.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.46. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.95.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $297.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.99 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.