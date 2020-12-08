The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,048 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of La-Z-Boy worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 2.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 2.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LZB. Sidoti raised La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, CAO Lindsay A. Barnes sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $763,765.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,560,247.76. Insiders have sold 357,565 shares of company stock worth $13,696,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.